Typhoon Saudel shuts China’s Ningbo terminals as Hapag-Lloyd warns of 11-day Shanghai waits

Typhoon Saudel has forced the shutdown of container terminals at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in China as congestion at Shanghai’s Yangshan terminals pushes vessel waiting times to as long as 11 days, according to Hapag-Lloyd’s Week 35 Asia & Oceania Operational Update.

The German liner said Shanghai and Ningbo could face port closures from 26 to 29 August as the storm approaches China’s east coast. Average waits at Yangshan were 5–7 days for Gemini vessels longer than 366 metres, 8–10 days for shorter Gemini ships and 7–11 days for non-Gemini vessels.

At Ningbo, waiting times were around 4–5 days for Gemini services and 3–6 days for non-Gemini services.

Container operations at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port were halted on 26 August. By 18:00, all container ships in port had been moved in batches to sheltered waters. A total of 55 large container vessels had departed and all terminals had stopped operations.

Ningbo maritime authorities moved to their highest Level I typhoon emergency response at the same time. Before the shutdown, 41 container ships longer than 250 metres were arranged to enter port and discharge cargo during the remaining weather window to limit disruption to the logistics chain.

Shanghai also restricted marine transport, with high-speed passenger ferry services beginning to suspend sailings on the morning of 26 August.

At 09:00 on 27 August, Saudel was about 335 km east of Wenling in Zhejiang province, with maximum winds near its centre of 40 metres per second. It was forecast to make landfall between Sanmen in Zhejiang and Xiapu in Fujian between the early hours and midday on 28 August, with winds of 33–42 metres per second.