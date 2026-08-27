  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Typhoon Saudel shuts China’s Ningbo terminals as Hapag-Lloyd warns of 11-day Shanghai waits

2026 August 27   10:39

accident

Typhoon Saudel shuts China’s Ningbo terminals as Hapag-Lloyd warns of 11-day Shanghai waits

Typhoon Saudel has forced the shutdown of container terminals at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in China as congestion at Shanghai’s Yangshan terminals pushes vessel waiting times to as long as 11 days, according to Hapag-Lloyd’s Week 35 Asia & Oceania Operational Update.  

The German liner said Shanghai and Ningbo could face port closures from 26 to 29 August as the storm approaches China’s east coast.  Average waits at Yangshan were 5–7 days for Gemini vessels longer than 366 metres, 8–10 days for shorter Gemini ships and 7–11 days for non-Gemini vessels.  

At Ningbo, waiting times were around 4–5 days for Gemini services and 3–6 days for non-Gemini services.  

Container operations at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port were halted on 26 August. By 18:00, all container ships in port had been moved in batches to sheltered waters. A total of 55 large container vessels had departed and all terminals had stopped operations.  

Ningbo maritime authorities moved to their highest Level I typhoon emergency response at the same time.  Before the shutdown, 41 container ships longer than 250 metres were arranged to enter port and discharge cargo during the remaining weather window to limit disruption to the logistics chain.  

Shanghai also restricted marine transport, with high-speed passenger ferry services beginning to suspend sailings on the morning of 26 August.  

At 09:00 on 27 August, Saudel was about 335 km east of Wenling in Zhejiang province, with maximum winds near its centre of 40 metres per second. It was forecast to make landfall between Sanmen in Zhejiang and Xiapu in Fujian between the early hours and midday on 28 August, with winds of 33–42 metres per second.  

Topics:

Shanghai Port

Ningbo

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:41

Denmark picks Norwegian Kongsberg and Swedish Saab for underwater drone systems on surveillance ship

15:31

Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH sells seven tankers with gains set to reach $359m

14:21

Italian liner Tarros to start €10.9m La Spezia terminal expansion

13:01

Japanese-owned liner ONE adds China-Red Sea service at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port

12:19

IAA PortNews: Admiralty Shipyards starts building the Lada-class fifth submarine

12:11

Turkish shipowner Bayraktar orders 2+2 feeder boxships in China after 15-year newbuilding gap

12:10

Italian maritime group Fratelli Neri to take control of ro-ro terminal operator in Livorno

11:36

IAEA launches nuclear shipping rules drive as ATLAS list reaches 26 states

11:34

Russian fishing vessel partially sinks at Montevideo port in Uruguay, 41 crew evacuated

11:30

South Korea launches plan to shift 889 ships to green technology by 2035

11:28

Canada’s west coast ports move C$409bn of cargo in record 200m-tonne year

11:25

Hormuz commodity-vessel traffic rises to 10 transits as Oman and Iran pursue joint corridor

11:04

DP World hits 221,200-TEU monthly record at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah terminal

10:54

South Korean shipowner Hanwha Shipping names first vessel in its fleet

10:36

Malta-flag tanker and Danish cargo ship rescue 147 as 214 saved off Greece

10:33

Danish tanker owner TORM signs for six MR2 newbuildings in China with two more on option

10:13

Saudi Aramco sends 4m barrels to China via STS transfers off Oman

09:01

At least 67 ships wait off Romania as Danube bottleneck cuts Ukraine port access

08:49

MSC halts bookings at Russia’s Novorossiysk after drone hits containership

2026 August 26

18:00

Singapore shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping expands Orca AI navigation system after five-vessel trial

17:10

Qatar LNG exports collapse 96% to just 18 cargoes as Hormuz disruption bites

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news