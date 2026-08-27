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2026 August 27   11:04

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DP World hits 221,200-TEU monthly record at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah terminal

DP World’s South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port handled more than 221,200 TEU in July 2026, its highest monthly throughput since the operator took over the facility in 1999 and above levels recorded before Red Sea shipping disruption began in late 2023, according to DP World.  Export volumes also reached a monthly record of 79,720 TEU. The July result followed a nearly 79% year-on-year rise in terminal volumes in the first half of 2026 across imports, exports and transshipment, with 390 vessel calls during the six-month period.  The terminal added a new service in July when a Wan Hai-operated mainline containership made its maiden call.  “Jeddah is a key gateway for Saudi Arabia’s trade, connecting businesses in the Kingdom with regional and global markets. As trade flows grow, our focus is on building the capacity and connectivity needed to move cargo seamlessly across the wider regional network,” said Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO & MD, DP World GCC.  DP World has added three quay cranes, taking the terminal’s quay crane fleet to 17, as well as 17 automated electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes, 35 electric terminal tractors and 30 additional trailers. It has also upgraded reefer and cold-storage infrastructure, while further expansion is under way to lift annual capacity to 5 million TEU.  “The July record reflects the continued growth in trade moving through Jeddah. As volumes increase, our priority is to ensure the terminal has the capacity, equipment and operational capability to support our customers,” said Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO, DP World KSA.  The terminal links maritime operations with inland transportation, warehousing and distribution. DP World is also developing the US$250 million, 415,000-square-metre Jeddah Logistics Park near the port.  DP World Limited is a company incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre and the parent entity of a group active in ports and terminals, marine services and logistics.  Wan Hai Lines Ltd is a Taiwan-incorporated shipping company whose registered activities include marine transportation and related shipping operations.

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