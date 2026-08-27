  1. Home
  2. News
  3. South Korean shipowner Hanwha Shipping names first vessel in its fleet

2026 August 27   10:54

shipbuilding

South Korean shipowner Hanwha Shipping names first vessel in its fleet

South Korean shipowner Hanwha Shipping has named Elandra K2, a 320,000-dwt VLCC and the first vessel in its fleet, at Hanwha Ocean’s Okpo shipyard in South Korea, according to ABS.  

The tanker is the first of three 320,000-dwt VLCCs under construction for Hanwha Shipping. Elandra Kunlun (H5520) is scheduled for delivery in December 2026, followed by Elandra Kilimanjaro (H5521) in February 2027.  

The vessel holds ABS Fuel Ready Level 1C notations covering ammonia, LNG and methanol. Its cyber-resilience framework builds on the first ABS approval in principle granted to an actual vessel under the IACS UR E26 framework, awarded to Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean at Gastech 2025.  

“The delivery of the ELANDRA K2 is a major moment for Hanwha Shipping as we celebrate our first ship on the water. We are thrilled to share this moment with ABS — their hard work and professionalism have been invaluable to our development. We look forward to continuing and deepening our relationship in the years to come,” said Charles Salmon, chief operating officer of Hanwha Shipping.  

Hanwha Shipping is a US subsidiary of Hanwha Ocean established in April 2024. Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean corporation active in commercial shipbuilding, offshore facilities and specialty vessels. Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. operates defense-electronics and ICT businesses.

ABS, formally the American Bureau of Shipping, is a not-for-profit classification organisation founded in 1862.

Topics:

Hanwha

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:41

Denmark picks Norwegian Kongsberg and Swedish Saab for underwater drone systems on surveillance ship

15:31

Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH sells seven tankers with gains set to reach $359m

14:21

Italian liner Tarros to start €10.9m La Spezia terminal expansion

13:01

Japanese-owned liner ONE adds China-Red Sea service at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port

12:19

IAA PortNews: Admiralty Shipyards starts building the Lada-class fifth submarine

12:11

Turkish shipowner Bayraktar orders 2+2 feeder boxships in China after 15-year newbuilding gap

12:10

Italian maritime group Fratelli Neri to take control of ro-ro terminal operator in Livorno

11:36

IAEA launches nuclear shipping rules drive as ATLAS list reaches 26 states

11:34

Russian fishing vessel partially sinks at Montevideo port in Uruguay, 41 crew evacuated

11:30

South Korea launches plan to shift 889 ships to green technology by 2035

11:28

Canada’s west coast ports move C$409bn of cargo in record 200m-tonne year

11:25

Hormuz commodity-vessel traffic rises to 10 transits as Oman and Iran pursue joint corridor

11:04

DP World hits 221,200-TEU monthly record at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah terminal

10:39

Typhoon Saudel shuts China’s Ningbo terminals as Hapag-Lloyd warns of 11-day Shanghai waits

10:36

Malta-flag tanker and Danish cargo ship rescue 147 as 214 saved off Greece

10:33

Danish tanker owner TORM signs for six MR2 newbuildings in China with two more on option

10:13

Saudi Aramco sends 4m barrels to China via STS transfers off Oman

09:01

At least 67 ships wait off Romania as Danube bottleneck cuts Ukraine port access

08:49

MSC halts bookings at Russia’s Novorossiysk after drone hits containership

2026 August 26

18:00

Singapore shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping expands Orca AI navigation system after five-vessel trial

17:10

Qatar LNG exports collapse 96% to just 18 cargoes as Hormuz disruption bites

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news