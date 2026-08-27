South Korean shipowner Hanwha Shipping names first vessel in its fleet

South Korean shipowner Hanwha Shipping has named Elandra K2, a 320,000-dwt VLCC and the first vessel in its fleet, at Hanwha Ocean’s Okpo shipyard in South Korea, according to ABS.

The tanker is the first of three 320,000-dwt VLCCs under construction for Hanwha Shipping. Elandra Kunlun (H5520) is scheduled for delivery in December 2026, followed by Elandra Kilimanjaro (H5521) in February 2027.

The vessel holds ABS Fuel Ready Level 1C notations covering ammonia, LNG and methanol. Its cyber-resilience framework builds on the first ABS approval in principle granted to an actual vessel under the IACS UR E26 framework, awarded to Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean at Gastech 2025.

“The delivery of the ELANDRA K2 is a major moment for Hanwha Shipping as we celebrate our first ship on the water. We are thrilled to share this moment with ABS — their hard work and professionalism have been invaluable to our development. We look forward to continuing and deepening our relationship in the years to come,” said Charles Salmon, chief operating officer of Hanwha Shipping.

Hanwha Shipping is a US subsidiary of Hanwha Ocean established in April 2024. Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean corporation active in commercial shipbuilding, offshore facilities and specialty vessels. Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. operates defense-electronics and ICT businesses.

ABS, formally the American Bureau of Shipping, is a not-for-profit classification organisation founded in 1862.