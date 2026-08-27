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2026 August 27   11:25

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Hormuz commodity-vessel traffic rises to 10 transits as Oman and Iran pursue joint corridor

Visible commodity-vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz rose to 10 transits on Wednesday, 26 August, from eight on Tuesday, but remained below the 10-day average of about 15, according to Kpler.  

Seven vessels entered from the Gulf of Oman: two medium-range fuel tankers, one liquefied petroleum gas carrier, one Panamax tanker and three Handymax tankers.

A medium-range fuel tanker, a bitumen tanker and a bulk carrier sailed out of the Gulf.  The figures cover visible commodity vessels and may understate actual traffic because ships operating with their transponders switched off may not appear in the count.  

The increase came as Oman and Iran pursued a proposed framework for navigation through Hormuz. Their 25 August joint statement set out plans for a temporary joint navigational corridor and a joint mine-clearance project.  Technical negotiations are due to continue on a permanent corridor, future administration of the strait, information sharing, traffic management and navigational and security services. The joint statement does not include an agreement on sharing revenues.  

Separately, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said Iran and Oman had reached agreements on their respective shares of the Strait of Hormuz and associated revenues. The broader agreement had not yet been finalised and details remained under discussion.  

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Hormuz

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