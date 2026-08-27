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2026 August 27   11:28

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Canada’s west coast ports move C$409bn of cargo in record 200m-tonne year

Canada’s ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert and Nanaimo handled a record 200m-plus metric tonnes of cargo worth C$409bn ($294.6bn) in 2025, according to a joint release by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Prince Rupert Port Authority and Nanaimo Port Authority.  

The three Pacific gateways moved almost C$270bn ($194.6bn) of Canada’s trade with overseas partners, accounting for nearly 50% of the country’s trade with markets outside North America.

Cargo flows included Canadian energy, forestry products, potash, grain and critical minerals, alongside two-way container trade and imports of Asian-made vehicles, manufacturing parts and household goods.  

The ports and their supply chains sustained 152,100 jobs across Canada, including 61,000 direct positions, generated C$13bn ($9.37bn) in annual wages and added nearly C$25bn ($18.0bn) to GDP. More than C$1.1bn ($793m) of goods moved through the gateways each day.  

Vancouver operates through 29 major deep-water terminals, while Prince Rupert has eight terminal and logistics facilities.

Nanaimo, 30 nautical miles from Vancouver, operates three deep-water terminals covering container, auto, bulk, breakbulk, cruise and logistics activities.  

Prince Rupert has C$3bn ($2.16bn) of projects underway, including the CANXPORT and LinX logistics hubs, the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility, additional marine berth capacity and rail infrastructure.

Vancouver is advancing Roberts Bank Terminal 2 as Canada targets doubling exports to non-US markets over the next 10 years. 

The figures come from the Economic Impact of West Coast Ports study, prepared for the three port authorities, the BC Maritime Employers Association and the BC Marine Terminal Operators Association. 

The BC Marine Terminal Operators Association represents the majority of marine terminals in British Columbia.  

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