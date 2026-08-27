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2026 August 27   11:30

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South Korea launches plan to shift 889 ships to green technology by 2035

South Korea has launched a 10-year programme to support the transition of 889 private and public vessels to environmentally friendly technology by 2035, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.  

The Second Basic Plan for the Development and Deployment of Eco-Friendly Vessels covers 2026 to 2035 and was drawn up jointly with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.  

Seoul is targeting a 50% share of the global zero-carbon vessel market and 25% of the overall shipbuilding market by 2035. It also aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions from Korean-flagged ships trading internationally by 61% from 2008 levels and reduce shipping emissions covered by South Korea’s nationally determined contribution by 20.2% from 2018 levels.  

The programme is based on five areas: research and development of lower-carbon ships, commercialisation of new technology, expansion of green-fuel infrastructure, wider deployment of environmentally friendly vessels and development of a green shipping and shipbuilding ecosystem.  

Government support will also target small and medium-sized shipyards and marine equipment suppliers through vessel design and equipment testing, while seeking to link shipowners’ fleet renewal with domestic shipbuilding capacity.  

The programme is being advanced alongside the Green Shipping Corridor Support Act, enacted on 31 March 2026 and due to take effect on 1 April 2027. Draft implementing rules are scheduled for public consultation from 2 September to 13 October 2026.  

The framework covers green shipping corridors linking low- or zero-carbon vessels with ports able to supply suitable fuels.

Technologies listed include methanol, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, renewable synthetic fuels, electric propulsion and fuel cells.  

South Korea’s first basic plan covered 2021 to 2030. Its 2025 implementation programme provided for 54 environmentally friendly newbuildings and 27 vessel conversions.

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shipbuilding

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