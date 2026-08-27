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2026 August 27   12:11

shipbuilding

Turkish shipowner Bayraktar orders 2+2 feeder boxships in China after 15-year newbuilding gap

Turkish shipowner Bayraktar Shipping has returned to the newbuilding market with an order for two firm and two optional 1,800-TEU feeder container ships at Wuhan Qingshan Shipyard in China, according to Riviera Maritime Media.  

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029. Neither Bayraktar Shipping nor Wuhan Qingshan Shipyard has published a statement announcing the contract.  

The price, technical specifications, propulsion systems and deadline for exercising the two options have not been disclosed.

European shipbrokers put the price of a new 1,800-TEU feeder at a Chinese yard at about $32m, compared with around $37m in South Korea, but those figures are market estimates rather than prices for the Bayraktar vessels.  

The order marks Bayraktar’s return to newbuilding after a 15-year gap. Its 58,449.7-dwt Ece Nur Bayraktar was built by South Korean shipbuilder SPP and delivered in May 2011.

Bayraktar’s stated fleet strategy includes container ships of up to 2,500 TEU.  

Wuhan Qingshan resumed shipbuilding in 2026 after an eight-year interruption. By the end of July, the yard had more than 20 effective vessel orders worth CNY 4.7bn ($699m) and nearly 30 additional orders awaiting effectiveness worth more than CNY 6bn ($893m).  

Chinese logistics company Zhonggu Logistics has also approved investment in 10 1,800-TEU container ships at the yard, with the total contract value capped at CNY 2.7bn ($402m).  

Bayraktar Shipping traces its origins to the early 1920s, when Capt Arif Bayraktar began the business in Turkey. Its first steel vessel, Arif Kaptan, was built in 1978. The Istanbul-based company operates in dry bulk, container and general cargo shipping and also provides ship management, chartering, agency, technical management and newbuilding supervision services. It gives the aggregate carrying capacity of its fleet as about 235,000 dwt.  

China Merchants Industry Group includes Wuhan Qingshan among its shipbuilding enterprises. The yard is located in Wuhan on China’s Yangtze River.

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