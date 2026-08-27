Russian fishing vessel partially sinks at Montevideo port in Uruguay, 41 crew evacuated

Russian-flag fishing vessel Alpha Crux was left partly submerged at berth 7 in the Port of Montevideo after losing stability and listing heavily to port at about 19:30 on 25 August, forcing the evacuation of all 41 crew members, according to Uruguay’s National Ports Administration (ANP).

No injuries were recorded. Uruguay’s National Naval Prefecture is investigating whether internal operations aboard the vessel, including a fuel transfer between tanks, contributed to the loss of stability. The berth was secured and environmental-response procedures were activated.

Floating containment booms were placed around the vessel, while a launch, specialist personnel and pumping equipment were deployed to recover oily liquid from the water. No spill of liquid fuel had been confirmed. The material seen on the surface may have been bilge water. Tugs and salvage personnel also attended the casualty.

The shipowner approached its P&I insurer over salvage arrangements, with recovery work expected to follow.

The vessel is listed internationally as Alpha Crux, IMO 9024621, while the ANP uses the name Alpha Cruz in its 26 August incident notice. The 50-metre fishing vessel was built in Spain in 2003 and is registered at Vanino, Russia. It is authorised by Russia to target Antarctic toothfish species in CCAMLR subareas 88.1 and 88.2 from 1 December 2025 to 31 August 2026.

Idernol Oriental Shipping is the maritime agency named in the casualty response arrangements.

Nueva Era Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO) is the specialist environmental-response contractor deployed at the vessel.