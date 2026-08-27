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2026 August 27   11:36

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IAEA launches nuclear shipping rules drive as ATLAS list reaches 26 states

The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched ATLAS, a global initiative to develop common safety, security, safeguards and regulatory rules for nuclear-powered civilian ships and floating nuclear power plants, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.  

The Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea initiative was launched at a two-day ministerial forum in Washington, D.C., on 26 August, attended by around 600 participants from more than 50 countries, including maritime and nuclear industry representatives, port authorities, governments and international organisations.  

“By bringing together the nuclear and maritime sectors, we have the opportunity to shape the future of two crucial industries — energy and shipping,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.  

The launch announcement said 25 countries had committed to ATLAS. The current joint statement lists 26 states: Argentina, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.  

Six expert groups will work on international safety codes and standards, legal and regulatory frameworks, maritime classification, safeguards, nuclear security and a deployment roadmap.

The initiative will also examine how IAEA standards and International Maritime Organization conventions and codes can be aligned for maritime nuclear applications.  

ATLAS is technology-neutral and does not endorse individual reactor designs or suppliers. Commercial participants in project groups are expected to contribute €25,000 ($29,137) a year, with waivers possible.  

Some maritime nuclear designs could be ready for deployment in the 2030s. Potential applications include container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, cruise ships, icebreakers and offshore support vessels.  

Floating nuclear plants could supply electricity and heat to coastal and remote communities and offshore industries, as well as support desalination and emergency power.  

Maritime transport carries around 80% of global trade, while demand for seaborne trade is growing by around 2% annually.  

The IAEA was established in 1957 and is headquartered in Vienna. The autonomous intergovernmental organisation within the United Nations system has 180 member states and works on peaceful nuclear technology, nuclear safety and security, and safeguards.

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