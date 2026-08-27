Lloyd’s Register wins A$11m role on 18 Australian Army landing craft

Lloyd’s Register has won an A$11m ($7.9m) contract from Austal Defence Australia to provide classification services for 18 Landing Craft Medium vessels being built for the Australian Army, according to Lloyd’s Register.

The contract covers classification throughout construction and delivery, with LR personnel to be embedded at Austal’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia for the duration of the programme.

LR will work alongside Austal Defence Australia to verify that construction activities and quality processes meet agreed standards, providing independent assurance over vessel quality and compliance.

“Australia is making a significant long-term investment in sovereign continuous Naval shipbuilding capability, and platforms such as the Landing Craft Medium are critical to that ambition,” LR director naval business Australasia Steve McDowall said.

“We are proud to support Austal the Australian Department of Defence and the Australian Army by providing independent classification and assurance throughout the build programme, helping ensure these vessels are delivered safely, efficiently and to the highest standards.”

The classification award forms part of an A$1.029bn ($739m) Design and Build Tasking Statement covering 18 Landing Craft Medium vessels being delivered by Austal Defence Australia under the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement.

LR has recently worked on the Hunter-class Frigate programme and other newbuild and sustainment projects across the region.

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is a company limited by shares and wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a registered charity.

Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Austal Defence Australia, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Austal Limited.