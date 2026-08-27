Australia launches first national maritime emissions plan targeting ports and green shipping corridors

Australia has launched its first national maritime emissions plan, targeting port infrastructure, low-carbon fuels, green shipping corridors and new vessel technologies as it works towards net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport and the Arts.

The Maritime Emissions Reduction National Action Plan, or MERNAP, released on 26 August, sets seven priorities covering energy, ports, shipping, domestic commercial vessels, skills and training.

The plan calls for investment in low-carbon fuel storage and bunkering facilities, shore power and additional port energy capacity. It also provides for assessing the emissions benefits of a Maritime Single Window and just-in-time vessel arrivals.

Australia plans to expand green and digital shipping corridors to test fuel-efficiency technologies, low- and zero-emission solutions and new operating practices.

The government will also work with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority to reduce regulatory barriers to emerging vessel technologies and new fuels.

MERNAP complements existing measures including the A$1.1bn ($790.4m) Cleaner Fuels Program, A$4m ($2.9m) for a green-fuel bunkering strategy, A$51.7m ($37.1m) for a Maritime Single Window and the A$55m ($39.5m) Transport Resilience and Capacity Kickstart pilot.

A further A$100m ($71.9m) has been committed to a Clean Energy Precinct at the Port of Newcastle, intended to support the production, storage, distribution and export of clean-energy products including hydrogen and ammonia.

About 99% by volume of Australia’s imports and exports move by sea, with more than 6,000 cargo ships making over 30,000 port calls each year.

Domestic maritime transport generates about 2m tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions annually, around 2% of national transport emissions and 0.4% of Australia’s total emissions.

The plan is aligned with the IMO’s 2023 greenhouse-gas strategy. Australia has a net-zero target for 2050 and set a 2035 emissions-reduction target of 62% to 70% below 2005 levels in 2025.