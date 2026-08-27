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2026 August 27   16:41

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Denmark picks Norwegian Kongsberg and Swedish Saab for underwater drone systems on surveillance ship

Denmark is moving to procure autonomous and remotely operated underwater systems from Norway’s Kongsberg Discovery and Sweden’s Saab Dynamics AB for the subsea-surveillance ship Norwind Helm, according to the Danish Ministry of Defence procurement agency.  

Kongsberg Discovery has been selected for direct negotiations on an autonomous underwater vehicle system. The procurement is expected to be worth DKK 150m to DKK 350m ($23.4m to $54.6m), including integration, with options for maintenance and spare parts for up to 10 years. The procurement is covered by notice 584413-2026.  

A separate prior notice of direct award, 585766-2026, names Saab Dynamics AB as the intended supplier of a remotely operated vehicle system.

The planned deal includes integration and options for maintenance services and spare parts for up to 15 years, matching the system’s expected lifetime.  

Both systems are intended for Norwind Helm. Denmark’s wider subsea-monitoring capability will combine the vessel with unmanned underwater vehicles, remotely operated underwater robots, mobile sensors and data-analysis systems for monitoring critical underwater infrastructure.  

Norwind Helm was acquired from the civilian offshore wind sector and is being adapted to deploy underwater drones and sensors and conduct military operations.

The Kongsberg procurement remains at the direct-negotiation stage, while the Saab notice states an intention to enter into a contract.  

Kongsberg Discovery is the ocean-technology business of Norwegian technology group Kongsberg. Its activities include underwater vehicles, seabed mapping and technology for monitoring critical infrastructure. It generated operating revenue of NOK 5.13bn ($548m) in 2025.  

Saab Dynamics AB forms part of Swedish defence and security group Saab. The group develops and manufactures systems across aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater technology. Saab recorded sales of SEK 79.1bn ($8.3bn) in 2025 and had about 28,000 employees.

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