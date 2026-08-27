Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH sells seven tankers with gains set to reach $359m

Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH has sold seven VLCCs and Suezmaxes in transactions generating realised and expected gains of about $358.8m, as the group posted a second-quarter profit of $364.4m, according to CMB.TECH.

The company booked about $127.4m of gains in the second quarter from the sales of VLCCs Ilma and Ingrid and Suezmax Sienna.

CMB.TECH expects the sale of VLCC Donoussa to generate a gain of about $74.3m in the fourth quarter. The disposals of Suezmaxes Brest and Brugge are expected to generate about $100.2m in the third quarter, while Bristol is expected to add another $56.9m in the fourth quarter.

The Belgian group reported EBITDA of $552.8m for the second quarter, while revenue increased to $703.9m from $387.8m a year earlier. Basic earnings per share rose to $1.26 from $0.04. Tanker earnings also rose sharply. VLCC spot TCE averaged $126,790 per day in the quarter, compared with $44,981 a year earlier, while Suezmax spot TCE increased to $123,405 from $40,160. Newcastlemax spot earnings rose to $46,198 per day from $23,081.

CMB.TECH’s contract backlog stood at $3.26bn after the addition of two two-year CSOV time charters and one one-year VLCC time charter.

The company also signed an agreement with Fortescue covering the charter of up to 12 ammonia-powered 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax vessels.

Nine newbuildings were delivered in the second quarter and third quarter to date: Newcastlemaxes Mineral Latvija, Mineral Eesti, Mineral Magyar and Mineral Lietuva; VLCC Morini; Suezmaxes Cap Grace and Cap Joseph; CSOV Windcat Haarlem; and CTV FRS Windcat 65.

CMB.TECH NV is an Antwerp-headquartered maritime group operating dry bulk vessels, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels and offshore energy vessels. It also supplies hydrogen and ammonia fuel through its own production or third-party producers.