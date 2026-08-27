Italian liner Tarros to start €10.9m La Spezia terminal expansion

Italian shipping and logistics group Tarros is preparing to launch the first phase of a €10.87m ($12.67m) expansion of Terminal del Golfo at La Spezia in Italy, while controlled logistics company Carbox has opened a new container hub and the group prepares changes to its Mediterranean services, according to Tarros.

The first construction lot is due to start in the coming months and will extend the terminal’s quay line while adding operational and container storage space.

A contract worth €10.87m ($12.67m) was awarded on 23 July to an Italian consortium led by Dott. Carlo Agnese SpA with Società Edilizia Tirrena SET SpA and Ferraloro Srl. The contract runs for 419 days.

The work includes a new quay structure about 165 metres long and 31 metres wide.

The wider Terminal del Golfo redevelopment has been estimated at about €60m ($69.93m). Plans include roughly 80,000 square metres of additional reclaimed land, taking the terminal to more than 120,000 square metres and about 770 metres of operational quay capable of handling ships of up to 350 metres.

Carbox has meanwhile made a new hub operational at Pomara, next to Terminal del Golfo, for the storage and handling of empty, laden and refrigerated containers.

The company is also testing HVO fuel in its road fleet while expanding its logistics presence in Morocco and Egypt.

Tarros is adding a weekly intermodal connection linking Frövi in Sweden with Parma and La Spezia in Italy, with a four-day transit time.

From mid-September, its Great Pendulum Service is due to become a fixed-day weekly operation deploying six ships across 12 ports from Portugal to Lebanon and Syria. Tarros will also change its Libya service from mid-September, deploying Vento di Zefiro on a La Spezia-Salerno-Malta-Tripoli-Misurata rotation. The group is also buying an initial 350 new 20-foot containers, expanding carrier-liability insurance for domestic Italian transport and introducing new quotation software.

Tarros, founded in 1828, is an Italian-owned, family-managed shipping and integrated logistics group headquartered in La Spezia and led by chairman and chief executive Alberto Musso. Its network covers 16 countries and 31 Mediterranean ports.

Carbox, founded in 2000 and controlled by Tarros, provides road and rail transport services. Terminal del Golfo is Tarros’ multipurpose terminal in La Spezia.