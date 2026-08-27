Japanese-owned liner ONE adds China-Red Sea service at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port

Japanese-owned container carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE) has added its RC2 service to Jeddah Islamic Port, linking Saudi Arabia with ports in China, Jordan and Egypt, according to the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

The service connects Jeddah with Shanghai, Ningbo and Nansha in China, Aqaba in Jordan and Sokhna in Egypt.

Its stated capacity is up to 1,643 TEU.

The addition expands ONE’s coverage of the Red Sea trade through Saudi Arabia’s main west coast container gateway.

Jeddah Islamic Port covers 12.5 square kilometres and has 62 berths, together with specialised terminals and marine-service facilities.

ONE was established in 2017 through the integration of the container shipping businesses of Japanese shipping groups Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line). The carrier is headquartered in Singapore.

NYK holds 38% of ONE, while MOL and K Line each hold 31%. ONE operates more than 280 vessels with aggregate capacity of about 2.2m TEU and provides more than 165 services across 120 countries.