Italian maritime group Fratelli Neri to take control of ro-ro terminal operator in Livorno

Italian maritime group Fratelli Neri is set to take sole control of Terminal Marittimo Livorno (TML), the company linked to ro-ro operations at Darsena Uno in Italy’s Port of Livorno, through a deal that will give Fratelli Neri and its controlled port operator Compagnia Impresa Lavoratori Portuali (CILP) a combined 66.67% stake, according to Italy’s Competition Authority.

Livorno Terminal Marittimo Autostrade del Mare (LTM), part of the Moby group and indirectly controlled by Onorato Armatori, will retain the remaining 33.33%.

The authority adopted decision No. 32042 on 4 August and published it on 24 August. It classified the transaction as a concentration but found that mandatory prior merger notification was not required because the businesses’ combined Italian turnover was below €595m ($693.4m), while only one exceeded the €36m ($42.0m) individual threshold.

The deal will be completed in stages. LTM will first transfer its Darsena Uno port operations business to TML, which will then carry out a capital increase reserved for Fratelli Neri and CILP.

Fratelli Neri will have sole control because LTM’s minority rights will not allow it to block TML’s strategic or main commercial decisions.

Darsena Uno covers just under 88,000 square metres and includes the Tripoli, Assab, Gondar, Addis Abeba, Neghelli and Bengasi quays. The area is used mainly for handling and storing trailers and other ro-ro cargo.

LTM’s previous concession expired on 31 December 2025. It is using part of the area under a 12-month temporary occupation authorisation that expires on 31 December 2026 while the port authority prepares a separate process for a new multi-year concession.

Fratelli Neri is a Livorno-based Italian maritime company active in terminal, port, towage and shipyard activities, with operations tracing back to 1895.

CILP provides port and terminal services in Livorno and holds a concession running to 2031 for areas handling forest products, ro-ro cargo, containers and new vehicles. Its 2024 turnover was €39.7m ($46.3m).

TML was established by LTM in January 2026. LTM provides maritime terminal services in Livorno, principally for trailers and other wheeled ro-ro cargo, and had 2024 turnover of about €9.9m ($11.5m).