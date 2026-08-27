IAA PortNews: Admiralty Shipyards starts building the Lada-class fifth submarine

The Maloyaroslavets is the fifth submarine of the Project 677 designed by USC’ Rubin Design Bureau for Russian Navy

Photo by IAA PortNews

St. Petersburg based Admiralty Shipyards (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held a keel-laying ceremony for the Lada class (Project 677) diesel electric attack submarine Maloyaroslavets, IAA PortNews reported. The submarine was named after a Russian city based in Kaluga Region and will be built for the Russian Navy.

This is the fifth serial submarine of the Project 677 developed by the USC in-house naval architecture and marine engineering firm Rubin Design Bureau.

The ceremony chaired by Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the Russian President and the Naval Board’s Chairman was attended by Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, Navy Commander-in-Chief, Andrey Puchkov, USC Director General, Alexander Beglov, St. Petersburg Governor, Andrey Bystrov, interim General Director, Admiralty Shipyards, Vladimir Dorofeyev, General Director, Rubin Design Bureau, and other distinguished guests.

During the keel-laying ceremony, the guests placed a commemorative plaque under the keel block of the future submarine Maloyaroslavets.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to build at least nine Project 677 non-nuclear submarines.

Project 677 submarines are the most advanced Russian non-nuclear submarines, boasting low noise levels and effective acoustic protection. The ship is equipped with missile and torpedo weapons capable of delivering high-precision strikes against maritime and coastal targets.

The Kronshtadt, the first submarine in the Lada class series, was delivered to the Russian Navy in 2024. The submarine Velikiye Luki was commissioned into service with Navy’s fleet last year. Construction of two more submarines, the Vologda and the Yaroslavl, is currently underway at the shipyard.