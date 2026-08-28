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2026 August 28   07:56

shipbuilding

Fincantieri launches first of five planned Sonata-class ships for Oceania Cruises

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has launched Oceania Sonata at its Marghera yard in Italy, the first of five planned ships in Oceania Cruises’ new Sonata class, with delivery due in 2027, according to Fincantieri.  

The vessel has a gross tonnage of about 86,000 gt and will accommodate 1,390 guests, with large public areas forming part of its design.  

Four sister ships are included in the Sonata-class programme. Oceania Arietta is scheduled to join the fleet in 2029, with three further vessels planned for delivery in 2032, 2035 and 2037.  

The new series follows Oceania Cruises’ Allura class. Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura were built by Fincantieri at its Sestri Ponente yard and delivered in 2023 and 2025, respectively.  

The launch ceremony was attended by Oceania Cruises senior director and project owner Paolo Novarino and Fincantieri Marghera shipyard senior vice president Marco Lunardi.  

Fincantieri said its Marghera facility has built 36 cruise ships since 1991. The yard, which has more than a century of industrial history, involves about 6,000 people each day, including Fincantieri employees and workers from partner companies, and has received investment in automation and digitalisation of production processes.  

The programme extends the shipbuilding relationship between Fincantieri and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.  

Fincantieri S.p.A. is the parent company of a shipbuilding group whose activities include cruise and naval vessels, offshore and specialised ships, systems and components, infrastructure and lifecycle services.  

Oceania Cruises is a Miami-headquartered wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. focused on cruise operations.  

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a Bermuda-incorporated cruise company with principal executive offices in Miami. Its cruise brands are Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Topics:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Fincantieri

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