Container carriers lift Q2 EBIT 58% to $2.69bn as global volumes grow 4.7%

Container carriers lifted combined second-quarter EBIT by 58.2% to $2.69bn as higher cargo volumes drove a sharp improvement in industry earnings, according to Sea-Intelligence.

The eight carriers that had published EBIT figures generated $2.69bn in the second quarter of 2026, against $1.70bn for the same companies a year earlier. Combined revenue among reporting lines reached $43.4bn, up 15.9% year on year.

The earnings improvement came alongside higher container volumes. All six carriers that had published global volume figures recorded year-on-year growth, although second-quarter figures were not yet available for COSCO, HMM and Yang Ming. None of the six reached double-digit growth.

OOCL led the group with an 8.8% increase in global TEU volumes, followed by CMA CGM at 6.0%. ONE posted the smallest increase at 2.9%.

Overall global volumes across the reporting carriers increased 4.7% year on year. Transpacific volumes rose 8.9%, while Asia-Europe volumes increased 4.9%.

Sea-Intelligence is a Copenhagen-based research and analysis company focused on container shipping.