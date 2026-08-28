Engine-room fire kills two South Korean seafarers on products tanker off South Korea

Two South Korean seafarers were killed and 16 people rescued after an engine-room fire broke out on a 7,333-gt products tanker off Incheon, South Korea, according to the Central Regional Korea Coast Guard.

The fire was reported at 22:38 local time on 27 August while the South Korean-flagged tanker was 7.4 km north of Jawoldo island.

There were 18 people on board — 11 South Korean nationals and seven foreign nationals. The two fatalities, South Korean men in their 60s and 20s, were found in cardiac arrest in the engine room and later pronounced dead. The other 16 people were rescued in good health. The nationalities of the seven foreign crew members have not been disclosed.

The Coast Guard deployed 24 patrol vessels and one aircraft, supported by three vessels from other agencies. The fire was fully extinguished at about 04:00 on 28 August, around five hours and 22 minutes after the initial report.

Investigators believe the blaze started in the engine room. The tanker was carrying about 12,400 kilolitres of bunker C oil, but the fire did not spread to the cargo storage area.

The Coast Guard has not publicly named the vessel. Korean fleet records and AIS data point to Donglim Tanker’s DL Amber, a 7,333-gt, 12,898-dwt South Korean-flagged oil and chemical tanker registered in Busan. The 127.68-metre vessel was built in Japan in 2010 and carries IMO number 9576909.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, the circumstances of the deaths and the extent of the damage. The vessel is expected to be towed after coordination with the shipping company so its cargo can be handled.

Busan-based Donglim Tanker has operated in the shipping business since 1993, focusing on domestic transport of oil and chemical products. DL Amber joined its fleet in 2021.

SK Energy, the vessel’s time-charterer, is a South Korean energy company engaged in refining and petroleum-related businesses.