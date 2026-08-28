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2026 August 28   08:53

accident

Dominica-flagged cargo ship Progress IV sinks after fire in Romania’s Black Sea EEZ

The 7,298-dwt general cargo ship Progress IV caught fire and sank in Romania’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on 27 August, with all 12 crew members rescued, according to Romania’s Coast Guard.  

A COSPAS-SARSAT distress alert was received at about 17:55 local time, or 14:55 UTC, when the 2006-built vessel was around 15 nautical miles off Sfântu Gheorghe.  

The commercial vessel Mohamad B was directed to the scene, while rescue ships SAR Ares and SAR Artemis and Romanian Border Police vessel MAI 0201 joined the operation.  

All 12 crew members had been recovered alive by 20:47. Ten were rescued by Romanian border police and two by a nearby commercial vessel. One seafarer suffered a fractured arm.  

The Coast Guard had been alerted by MRCC Constanța at around 19:00 to a fire aboard a commercial vessel about 20 nautical miles southeast of Sfântu Gheorghe. The rescue was carried out in waves of about 2.5 metres, and by 21:00 the Coast Guard had confirmed that everyone aboard was safe.  

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said authorities had information that the vessel “had been hit”, but said it was not known what had struck it and that the circumstances would require investigation. No cause of the impact had been established.  

Romanian maritime information initially identified Progress IV as flying the Dominican Republic flag, but Zabrama FZE’s fleet listing for IMO 8358130 gives the flag as Dominica.  

Progress IV is listed with deadweight of 7,298 tonnes and deadweight cargo capacity of 7,000 tonnes.  

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