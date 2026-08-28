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2026 August 28   12:09

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OOCL parent OOIL profit falls 24% despite record first-half volumes

Orient Overseas (International) Ltd (OOIL), the parent of container carrier OOCL, saw first-half attributable profit fall 24% despite record cargo volumes and higher liner revenue, according to OOIL.  

Profit attributable to equity holders dropped to $727.95m in the six months to 30 June 2026 from $954.23m a year earlier. Group revenue rose 6.1% to $5.173bn from $4.876bn.  EBIT fell to $728m from $985m and EBITDA to $1.255bn from $1.466bn. Operating cash flow was $819m. Operating costs climbed to $4.335bn from $3.907bn, while gross profit declined to $838.3m from $969m.  

OOCL carried 4.132m TEU, up 5.2% from 3.926m TEU, while liner revenue increased 5.5% to $4.675bn. Average liner revenue per TEU edged up 0.2%. Liftings were the highest recorded for a first half, while liner revenue was the highest outside the pandemic period.  

Momentum strengthened in the second quarter, with liner revenue rising 19.8% to $2.537bn, liftings up 8.8% and average revenue per TEU increasing 10.1%.  Asia-Europe liftings grew about 9% and revenue about 6%, despite a roughly 3% decline in revenue per TEU. Trans-Pacific liftings rose about 7%, while revenue per TEU fell around 3%.  

OOCL’s average bunker price increased 8% to about $582 per tonne from $541 per tonne. Higher bunker prices and increased fuel oil and diesel consumption from a larger fleet pushed up bunker costs.  

Most vessels on major long-haul routes were fully loaded when the results were prepared. OOIL warned: “As new vessels continue to be delivered and the peak season approaches its end, freight rates may come under pressure.” 

OOIL ordered 12 LNG dual-fuel containerships of about 13,600 TEU each in April for delivery between 2028 and 2030. OOCL Wisdom, the group’s first green methanol dual-fuel containership, was delivered in June.  

OOIL is a Bermuda-incorporated company whose container transport and logistics operations include OOCL and OOCL Logistics.

China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited, a state-owned enterprise established in China, is the group’s ultimate parent.

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