DEME H1 profit hits record €215m

Belgian marine contractor DEME has raised its 2026 revenue guidance after a sharp recovery in dredging helped lift first-half net profit by 20% to a record €215m, according to DEME.

Group turnover rose 2% to €2.158bn in the six months to 30 June from €2.117bn a year earlier. EBITDA was broadly stable at €465.9m compared with €464.3m, while the EBITDA margin slipped to 21.6% from 21.9%.

EBIT increased 3% to €230.8m, with the margin edging up to 10.7% from 10.6%. “We expect another exceptional year and are raising our guidance,” chief executive Luc Vandenbulcke said. DEME now expects 2026 turnover to slightly exceed the 2025 level, while its EBITDA margin is forecast to remain in line with last year.

The company generated €4.2bn of turnover and €931m of EBITDA in 2025. Full-year 2026 capital expenditure guidance remains about €450m.

For 2027, DEME expects EBITDA to be broadly in line with 2025 despite somewhat lower revenue.

The standout performance came from Dredging & Infra, where EBITDA surged 82% to €212.3m and the margin rebounded to 22.0% from 12.3%. Turnover in the division increased 2% to €967.1m.

DEME said the improvement reflected stronger project execution and vessel utilisation, while the comparable period last year had been hit by a loss on a marine infrastructure contract. The Dredging & Infra order book increased 1% to €3.109bn.

First-half awards included dredging work connected with the Paranaguá concession in Brazil, as well as projects in Tunisia, India, Indonesia and along the West African coast.

Offshore Energy delivered record first-half revenue of €1.207bn, up 6%, but EBITDA fell 10% to €321.8m. The division’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 26.7% from 31.4%. The previous-year result had benefited from a one-off project cancellation fee and a gain on the sale of an asset. Offshore fleet utilisation stood at 70%.

DEME completed its work on Vineyard Wind and cable installation activities for Empire Wind 1 in the US. It also completed installation of all 176 foundations, transition pieces and offshore substations for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

Installation vessels Orion and Sea Installer subsequently crossed the Atlantic for new assignments in Europe.

DEME also brought two new jack-up wind installation vessels into operation during the first half following its 2025 acquisition of Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram.

Norse Wind completed its first project at the He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany before starting turbine installation at Nordseecluster A. Sister vessel Norse Energi was preparing for work on the Windanker project in Germany.

The Offshore Energy order book fell 11% to €3.689bn. New awards included work for the Katagami offshore wind farm in Japan and foundation and rock-placement activities for the Zeevonk project in the Netherlands. DEME’s total order book stood at €7.135bn at the end of June, compared with €7.521bn a year earlier and €7.591bn at the end of 2025.

The company said the decline partly reflected strong conversion of backlog into revenue. Free cash flow reached €230.7m, compared with negative €413.8m in the first half of 2025, when the figure included the Havfram acquisition.

Net financial debt fell to €290.9m from €391.3m at the end of 2025, while first-half capital expenditure increased to €226.8m from €140.9m.

DEME is also expanding its dredging fleet with a new 22,000-cbm trailing suction hopper dredger. The vessel’s main structure will be built in China before outfitting in Singapore, with delivery scheduled for 2029.

DEME is a Belgian marine contractor active in offshore energy, dredging and marine infrastructure, environmental remediation and concessions. The group employs about 6,000 people and is marking its 150th anniversary in 2026.