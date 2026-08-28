MacGregor sells 1m automatic twistlocks as lashing system reaches 110 ships

MacGregor has sold more than 1 million ACV-1 Hippo fully automatic twistlocks, while its patented Balanced Lashing System has been sold for more than 110 ships, according to the company.

The cargo-handling group said demand for the securing technologies has accelerated in 2026 across both newbuildings and vessel retrofits.

Used together, the Hippo twistlock and class-approved Balanced Lashing System can allow vessels to increase approved container stack weights by up to 10% without structural hull modifications.

The Balanced Lashing System distributes peak stresses between upper and lower lashings, while the maintenance-free Hippo is forged from high-tensile steel and provides 12 mm of vertical clearance to avoid payload loss.

The twistlock also incorporates a drop-lock mechanism intended to prevent units falling off during handling.

MacGregor provides cargo and load-handling products, solutions and lifecycle services for maritime and offshore operations. Its portfolio includes hatch covers, loose and fixed fittings, lashing bridges and lashing optimisation software. The group employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries and recorded sales of approximately EUR 830 million in 2025.