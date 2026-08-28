Product tanker owner Ardmore orders final two Handysize ships at China’s Wuhu Shipyard to lift series to six

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has exercised its remaining options for two 40,500-dwt Handysize product/chemical tankers at China’s Wuhu Shipyard, taking its newbuilding series to six vessels, according to Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

The latest pair will be built on terms similar to the original order. Ardmore now has no further options outstanding under the programme.

Deliveries of the six vessels are scheduled from late 2028 onwards.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation operates as a fully integrated shipping company transporting refined products, chemicals and other liquid cargoes. Its commercial, technical, operational and corporate functions are conducted within the company structure, and its vessels are employed through voyage and time charter arrangements.

Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd is a shipbuilding company based in Wuhu, Anhui province, China.