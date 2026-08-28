HHLA unit shifts 20,000 TEU of empty containers to rail in Germany’s Port of Hamburg

Hamburg Container and Chassis Repair Company moved around 20,000 TEU of empty containers by rail from its Hamburg depot to the hinterland in 2025 and expects rail volumes to continue growing in 2026, according to HHLA.

Customers of the HHLA subsidiary are increasingly consolidating large batches of empty containers at its Altenwerder Damm depot for loading onto block trains, reducing the number of truck movements required through the Port of Hamburg and on German motorways.

The rail operation was enabled by the revival of a previously decommissioned siding at the HCCR site.

The company recommissioned the track in 2015 and completed a comprehensive refurbishment in 2022. Rail volumes have risen steadily since then. The facility can handle block trains of up to 720 metres carrying 100 containers at a time.

The rail moves are carried out for shipping lines, freight forwarders and container leasing companies, mainly to southern Germany and Austria. The inspected and repaired empty containers are used particularly by automotive companies and their suppliers to load export goods. The laden containers are subsequently routed back through the Port of Hamburg for transfer to seagoing vessels and shipment worldwide.

Hamburg Container and Chassis Repair Company specialises in container-related services, including inspection, repair and cleaning, container trading, specialised steel structures, and the cleaning and repair of road tanks and tank containers. It also maintains refrigeration units used in reefer containers, buildings, handling equipment and motor vehicles.

HHLA is the parent company of HCCR and conducts port logistics and hinterland transport activities.