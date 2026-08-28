IAA PortNews: Russian live crab exports to China rose 17% year-on-year in January-July

Russia’s revenue from export of fish products to China increased twofold

Photo credit: Russian Crab Group

Russia exported 24,600 tonnes of live crabs to China from January through July 2026, which is a 17% growth year-on-year. In value terms, the product exports rose 27%, reaching $698.6 million, the Association of Fishing Fleet Owners (ASRF) said citing the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Frozen crab exports increased by 39% reaching 3,800 tonnes, and their value doubled to $84 million.

Overall, export revenue from Russian fish and seafood supplies to China increased by 51% to $2.47 billion in January-July, 2026, ASRF added. Exports of key Russian whitefish species (pollock, cod, and haddock) accounted for approximately 55% of this total revenue ($1.35 billion), while crab exports accounted for 32% ($782 million).

The volume of pollock exports to China increased by 21% year-on-year in the seven-month period, while their value soared by more than 50% (+62.5%, to $807.9 million). Export of cod increased by 23%, and revenue almost doubled (+78%, to $454.2 million). In spite of declining volume (by 13% to 13,800 tonnes), export of haddock to China increased to $93.5 million (+23%).

The volume of highly processed whitefish products exported to China, including pollock, cod, and haddock fillets, increased in the seven-month period by 8% to 4,600 tonnes, and by 29% in value terms (to $12.2 million).

IAA PortNews has previously reported that the value of overall exports from Russia to China increased by 23.7% in January–July 2026, reaching $86.4 billion, while the volume of Russian crab exports to China in 2025 increased by 10.4% to 45,800 tonnes. This accounted for 34.18% of China's total crab imports.