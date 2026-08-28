  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IAA PortNews: Russian live crab exports to China rose 17% year-on-year in January-July

2026 August 28   11:06

IAA PortNews: Russian live crab exports to China rose 17% year-on-year in January-July

Russia’s revenue from export of fish products to China increased twofold

Photo credit: Russian Crab Group

Russia exported 24,600 tonnes of live crabs to China from January through July 2026, which is a 17% growth year-on-year. In value terms, the product exports rose 27%, reaching $698.6 million, the Association of Fishing Fleet Owners (ASRF) said citing the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Frozen crab exports increased by 39% reaching 3,800 tonnes, and their value doubled to $84 million.

Overall, export revenue from Russian fish and seafood supplies to China increased by 51% to $2.47 billion in January-July, 2026, ASRF added. Exports of key Russian whitefish species (pollock, cod, and haddock) accounted for approximately 55% of this total revenue ($1.35 billion), while crab exports accounted for 32% ($782 million).

The volume of pollock exports to China increased by 21% year-on-year in the seven-month period, while their value soared by more than 50% (+62.5%, to $807.9 million). Export of cod increased by 23%, and revenue almost doubled (+78%, to $454.2 million). In spite of declining volume (by 13% to 13,800 tonnes), export of haddock to China increased to $93.5 million (+23%).

The volume of highly processed whitefish products exported to China, including pollock, cod, and haddock fillets, increased in the seven-month period by 8% to 4,600 tonnes, and by 29% in value terms (to $12.2 million).

IAA PortNews has previously reported that the value of overall exports from Russia to China increased by 23.7% in January–July 2026, reaching $86.4 billion, while the volume of Russian crab exports to China in 2025 increased by 10.4% to 45,800 tonnes. This accounted for 34.18% of China's total crab imports.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:44

Black Sea port and vessel attacks drive Chicago wheat to three-year high

15:05

Singapore and Brazil sign green shipping corridor pact to build alternative marine fuel chains

15:02

Swedish, Norwegian and Canadian owners order four China-built tankers, taking Furetank series to 26 ships

15:00

CMA CGM and Chinese infrastructure group CCCC sign global ports and logistics pact

14:57

US port authority opens permanent Philadelphia cruise terminal

14:56

Hanwha Engine wins $94m order from shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean

14:54

NYK shipbuilder and Japanese partners plan unmanned vessel hub in Japan

14:50

China’s bunker tax rebate gives Chinese ports $15-$30 fuel edge over Singapore

14:48

Japan launches shipping tax review as it targets 450 Japanese-flagged ships

14:45

Norwegian class society DNV urges efficiency first as IMO delay clouds low-GHG fuel switch

14:30

HHLA unit shifts 20,000 TEU of empty containers to rail in Germany’s Port of Hamburg

13:33

Sweden’s Gothenburg port holds container volumes near record as vehicle traffic jumps 17%

13:30

Flood wrecks Nepal-China border logistics hub and sweeps away more than 300 vehicles

13:26

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sets September strikes

13:20

Product tanker owner Ardmore orders final two Handysize ships at China’s Wuhu Shipyard to lift series to six

13:02

Chinese shipyard Beihai signs 2+4 deal for giant ethanol-fuelled ore carriers

12:58

K Line orders three Malaccamax VLCCs for Middle East-Asia crude trades

12:09

OOCL parent OOIL profit falls 24% despite record first-half volumes

11:20

MacGregor sells 1m automatic twistlocks as lashing system reaches 110 ships

10:09

DEME H1 profit hits record €215m

09:33

ONE-owned Yusen secures 30-year Los Angeles terminal extension

08:53

Dominica-flagged cargo ship Progress IV sinks after fire in Romania’s Black Sea EEZ

08:36

Engine-room fire kills two South Korean seafarers on products tanker off South Korea

08:16

Container carriers lift Q2 EBIT 58% to $2.69bn as global volumes grow 4.7%

07:56

Fincantieri launches first of five planned Sonata-class ships for Oceania Cruises

2026 August 27

18:01

Lloyd’s Register wins A$11m role on 18 Australian Army landing craft

17:11

Australia launches first national maritime emissions plan targeting ports and green shipping corridors

16:41

Denmark picks Norwegian Kongsberg and Swedish Saab for underwater drone systems on surveillance ship

15:31

Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH sells seven tankers with gains set to reach $359m

14:21

Italian liner Tarros to start €10.9m La Spezia terminal expansion

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news