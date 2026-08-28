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2026 August 28   12:58

shipbuilding

K Line orders three Malaccamax VLCCs for Middle East-Asia crude trades

Japanese shipowner Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, or K Line, has ordered three 311,000-dwt Malaccamax VLCCs from Nihon Shipyard for crude oil trades between the Middle East and Asia, according to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.  

The newbuildings are scheduled for delivery from 2029 and will be designed to transit the Strait of Malacca while carrying crude between the two regions.  Each vessel will measure 339.5 metres in overall length and 60 metres in breadth.  

K Line said the VLCCs will incorporate energy-saving technology and high fuel efficiency, with the Malaccamax design intended to improve transport efficiency on routes through the Strait of Malacca.  

The company said the ships will support stable crude oil transportation, particularly for Japan, during the transition towards decarbonisation.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is a Japanese shipping company operating under the K Line brand, with activities across a range of deep-sea shipping sectors.  

Nihon Shipyard Co Ltd is a Japanese shipbuilding company with technical capabilities and experience in constructing Malaccamax VLCCs.

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