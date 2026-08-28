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2026 August 28   13:26

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sets September strikes

The union at South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will begin phased partial strikes on 2 September after 66.19% of all eligible members backed industrial action, according to the Hyundai Heavy Industries branch of the Korean Metal Workers’ Union.  

The ballot, held from 25 to 27 August, drew 5,607 of 8,127 members. A total of 5,379 voted in favour, 219 against and nine ballots were invalid, putting support at 95.93% among those who voted.  

South Korea’s National Labor Relations Commission ended mediation on 24 August after finding the gap between labour and management too wide, clearing another requirement for lawful industrial action.  

The union’s dispute committee approved the strike timetable on 28 August. Union executives and delegates will stage a seven-hour partial strike on 2 September, followed by rotating walkouts through 10 September, with normal operations on 3 and 7 September.

All members are scheduled to join a four-hour partial strike on 15 September.  Labour and management have held 17 rounds of wage and collective bargaining talks since 2 June. An 18th main negotiating session is scheduled for 1 September, while talks are set to increase from twice to three times a week.  

The union is seeking a KRW 149,600 ($109) monthly base-pay increase excluding seniority-related rises, a 100% increase in bonuses and performance sharing equivalent to at least 30% of operating profit. It also wants vacation payments and certain congratulatory allowances included in ordinary wages and increased recruitment.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries had not presented a concrete negotiating proposal when the strike timetable was approved. Alignment of working conditions following the integration of the former HD Hyundai Mipo workforce is another bargaining issue.  

If the walkouts proceed, they will mark a fourth consecutive year of strike action since 2023. The 2025 wage negotiations were settled after four full strikes and 11 partial walkouts.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea. It operates a 1,970-acre shipyard and builds commercial and naval vessels, offshore and energy facilities, and marine engines and machinery. 

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