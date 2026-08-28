Flood wrecks Nepal-China border logistics hub and sweeps away more than 300 vehicles

A flash flood and debris flow has wrecked transport and customs infrastructure at the main Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border corridor between China and Nepal, cutting road and communications links to the crossing, according to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

The disaster struck on 26 August, hitting Gyirong on the Chinese side of the border and Rasuwagadhi and Timure in Nepal’s Rasuwa district.

On the Nepali side, customs and dry-port infrastructure at Rasuwagadhi was devastated. More than 300 vehicles and trucks waiting at the customs checkpoint were swept away, according to an initial estimate by Rasuwa chief customs officer Rajendra Dhungana. “Within moments, the market was gone,” Dhungana said.

The flood also severed the road connection to the border. About 42 km of road between Betrawati and Rasuwagadhi was damaged at multiple points and several concrete bridges were washed away.

A further 16-km section from Syaphrubesi towards the border was also swept away. On the Chinese side, buildings at the Gyirong border complex, including the border gate and facilities used by customs and immigration authorities, were destroyed. Roads and communications to the crossing were cut.

The road from Gyirong town to the border was closed to normal traffic, with access restricted to emergency and rescue vehicles.

Nepal’s Department of Customs on 28 August allowed goods already documented for import through Rasuwa Customs and still in transit to enter through alternative customs points. Importers can amend the customs point through their banks, including for shipments financed by letters of credit, drafts and telegraphic transfers, without obtaining a separate recommendation from another government agency.

Rasuwagadhi is about 152 km north of Kathmandu and handles vehicles, electrical goods, clothing, footwear, construction materials, agricultural goods, telecom equipment and industrial machinery.

The Rasuwagadhi-Keyrung crossing was upgraded to an international port in 2017 and forms part of a major overland trade corridor between Nepal and China.