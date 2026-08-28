Sweden’s Gothenburg port holds container volumes near record as vehicle traffic jumps 17%

Sweden’s Port of Gothenburg handled 462,000 TEU in the first half of 2026, virtually matching the record-level 463,000 TEU handled a year earlier, according to the Port of Gothenburg.

The number of laden containers increased while empty-container volumes declined, meaning actual cargo volumes rose despite overall container throughput remaining broadly unchanged. Import volumes continued to grow, while exports stayed at approximately the same level as in 2025.

The port also recorded an increase in the proportion of containers moving on direct services to and from Asia.

“The Port of Gothenburg is the only port in Sweden to offer direct services for containerised cargo to and from Asia. For Swedish importers and exporters, direct services mean efficient, sustainable and reliable transport with fewer disruption-prone stages. Given the current congestion at many ports across Europe, the advantages of direct services without transshipment are becoming even clearer,” said Claes Sundmark, vice president sales & marketing at the Port of Gothenburg.

Rail volumes rose 2% to 268,000 TEU from 262,000 TEU. More than 60% of containers handled at Gothenburg are transported by rail to or from inland destinations, putting rail traffic on course for another record year.

New vehicle volumes jumped 17% to 144,000 units from 124,000, with traffic increasing both within and beyond Europe. About three-quarters of the vehicles handled were exports.

Intra-European ro-ro traffic increased 2% to 278,000 units from 272,000, driven mainly by growth on services to and from Central Europe.

The port’s ro-ro network carries trailers and other rolling cargo to logistics hubs in Northern and Central Europe and the UK.

Energy product volumes climbed 19% to 11m tonnes from 9m tonnes, with both imports and exports increasing. The comparison was influenced by scheduled maintenance shutdowns during the first half of 2025.

Dry bulk volumes increased 7% to 165,000 tonnes from 155,000 tonnes, led mainly by forest products including paperboard and pulp.

Cruise calls rose 5% to 20 from 19, while passenger numbers increased 1% to 585,000 from 579,000.

The Port of Gothenburg is a full-service Swedish port handling around 20% of the country’s trade and more than half of its container traffic. Its cargo base includes containers, energy products, vehicles, ro-ro and dry bulk, and it is served by more than 30 daily rail shuttles.