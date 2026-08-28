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2026 August 28   18:04

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Seatrium prepares two Petrobras FPSOs to sail for Brazil

Singapore offshore engineering group Seatrium is preparing Petrobras FPSOs P-80 and P-82 to leave Singapore for Brazil’s Búzios field within weeks of each other after a christening ceremony at Tuas Boulevard Yard, according to Petrobras.  

P-80 is due to sail in September, followed by P-82 in early October, with the voyage to Brazil expected to take about 70 days. Both units were in the final stage of module integration at the time of the ceremony and are scheduled to start production in 2027.  

Each FPSO is designed to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day, process 12m cubic metres of gas per day, inject about 250,000 barrels of water per day and store about 2.5m barrels of oil.  

Together, P-80 and P-82 will add 450,000 barrels per day of installed production capacity at Búzios, lifting the field’s current installed capacity of about 1.335m barrels per day by around 34%. They will become the ninth and 10th FPSOs deployed at the Santos Basin pre-salt field.  

More than 110,000 tonnes of topside modules were fabricated for the two projects across yards in Singapore, China and Brazil.

Process modules for P-80 were built at Seatrium’s BrasFELS yard in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, while P-82 modules were built at Seatrium Aracruz in Espírito Santo. Work was also carried out in China, Singapore and Indonesia before final integration in Singapore.  

The FPSOs include carbon capture and reinjection capability and energy-recovery systems. Seatrium chief executive Chris Ong said the group is focused on offshore commissioning and is applying lessons from P-78 to the remaining P-Series units.  

P-80 and P-82 are Seatrium’s 47th and 48th projects for Petrobras and the second and third turnkey FPSOs in the programme after P-78, which sailed from Singapore in 2025.  

The six-unit P-Series comprises P-78, P-80, P-82, P-83, P-84 and P-85 and is expected to provide about 1.3m barrels per day of combined oil-production capacity.  

Petrobras president Magda Chambriard said Búzios has already exceeded production of 1.2m barrels per day. Petrobras holds 88.99% of the shared reservoir, alongside Chinese partners CNOOC with 7.34% and CNODC with 3.67%.  

Seatrium Limited is a Singapore-incorporated offshore, marine and energy engineering group formed from the combination of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine and operating under the Seatrium name since 2023.  

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras, is a Brazilian mixed-capital energy company active in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, electricity generation and trading.

CNOOC Limited is a Chinese offshore oil and gas exploration and production company. 

Topics:

FPSO

Petrobras

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