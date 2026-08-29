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2026 August 29   04:33

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Fredriksen-controlled tanker owner Frontline posts record $659m Q2 profit

Frontline plc posted a record second-quarter net profit of $659.2m as tanker earnings strengthened, while the John Fredriksen-controlled owner also lined up a $0.80-per-share special dividend from VLCC disposals, according to Frontline’s second-quarter and six-month 2026 results release.  

Profit for the three months to 30 June rose from $77.5m a year earlier and $559.1m in the first quarter. Revenue increased to $943.3m from $480.1m, while adjusted profit reached a record $580.2m, or $2.61 per share, compared with $80.4m a year earlier. 

Frontline’s spot TCE earnings increased to $152,700 per day for VLCCs, $111,500 for Suezmaxes and $92,400 for LR2/Aframaxes in the second quarter, from $103,500, $72,400 and $50,700 respectively in the first quarter.  

The company has covered 86% of its third-quarter VLCC days at $156,900 per day, 79% of Suezmax days at $117,400 and 70% of LR2/Aframax days at $81,000. Frontline cautioned that full-quarter spot earnings are expected to come in below those contracted levels because of ballast days.  “Energy supply security will increasingly dominate strategic decisions, altering trade lanes,” chief executive Lars H. Barstad said.  

Two VLCC newbuildings delivered on 22 June and 3 July were fixed for one year at $120,000 per day each. Two 2016-built VLCCs were also placed on two- and three-year charters starting in August at average rates of $90,000 and $75,000 per day.  

Frontline agreed in July to sell two 2017-built VLCCs for $270m. The company expects about $179m in net cash proceeds and a third-quarter gain of about $110m.  Subject to completion of both transactions, Frontline plans to distribute an additional one-off dividend of $0.80 per share.

One VLCC was delivered to its new owner in early August and the second is due for delivery in early September.  The tanker owner also completed the sale of two 2014- and 2015-built Suezmaxes for $140m during the second quarter, generating about $106m in net cash and a $54.7m gain.  

For the first six months of 2026, Frontline’s net profit increased to $1.218bn from $110.8m a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.658bn from $907.9m and adjusted profit increased to $925.1m from $120.7m.  

Frontline plc is a Cyprus-registered public limited company engaged in crude and product tanker shipping. After delivery of its remaining VLCC newbuildings and completion of the two VLCC sales, its fleet is expected to comprise 77 vessels — 40 VLCCs, 19 Suezmaxes and 18 LR2/Aframaxes — with aggregate capacity of about 17.1m dwt.

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