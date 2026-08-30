EU cyber rules make shipping and port boards liable for cyber failures

European cyber rules are putting direct responsibility for cybersecurity on the management of shipping companies, ports and terminals, with boards required to approve risk measures and oversee their implementation, according to Watson Farley & Williams.

WFW said in an analysis that the EU's NIS2 Directive and Critical Entities Resilience Directive, or CER, are turning cyber risk, operational continuity and recovery into corporate-governance responsibilities for maritime businesses.

Rebecca Trampe-Berger, counsel in WFW's Düsseldorf office, said failures in critical digital systems can directly disrupt cargo operations, terminal processes, vessel handling and supply chains.

“Cybersecurity and resilience are therefore evolving into board-level responsibilities rather than matters that can be addressed exclusively by technical teams,” she said.

Under Article 20 of NIS2, management bodies of covered essential and important entities must approve cybersecurity risk-management measures and oversee their implementation. They can also be held liable for infringements.

The directive covers inland, sea and coastal passenger and freight transport companies, port managing bodies, port facilities, entities operating works and equipment within ports and vessel traffic service operators.

Individual vessels operated by shipping companies are not themselves listed as covered entities. The requirements also cover incident handling, business continuity, disaster recovery, supply-chain security, vulnerability management, cybersecurity training, access controls and relationships with suppliers and service providers.

WFW said outsourcing critical functions does not generally remove a regulated organisation's responsibility for compliance, risk management and resilience.

The CER framework broadens the focus beyond cybersecurity to physical security, operational continuity, crisis management and recovery, including preparation for technical failures, sabotage, extreme weather and failures of other critical infrastructure.

Watson Farley & Williams is an international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and offices worldwide. Its sector work includes transport, energy and infrastructure.