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2026 August 28   17:10

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Turkey turns to US and India for record diesel imports as Russian flows slump

Turkey has lifted diesel imports from India and the US to record monthly levels in August as Russian export restrictions and disruption to Middle Eastern fuel supplies force buyers to diversify, according to Kpler.  

Indian diesel arrivals have exceeded 120,000 barrels per day this month, while US volumes reached 90,000 bpd, the highest monthly figures in Kpler records dating to 2017.  

Energy Aspects estimates the flows at 74,000 bpd from India and 70,000 bpd from the US. Even at those lower levels, Indian shipments are the highest since 2022 and US volumes the highest since 2019.  

Russian diesel arrivals have dropped to around 80,000 bpd in August from about 100,000 bpd in July and more than 200,000 bpd in each of the earlier months of 2026.

Russia’s share of Turkish diesel imports has fallen to about 20%.  Russia supplied around 281,000 bpd in 2025, accounting for 85% of Turkey’s diesel imports. Turkey had been Russia’s largest diesel importer since 2023.  

“With Russian refinery disruptions and export restrictions, Turkey is having to scramble for barrels from the non-Russian pool,” Sparta Commodities analyst Abhishek Kumar said.  

Russia introduced temporary export restrictions covering gasoline, diesel, marine fuel and gasoil from 1 August. The measures run through 31 January 2027, while direct producers of diesel, marine fuel and gasoil are exempt from 1 September.  

Middle Eastern supply has also been squeezed by refinery damage and sharply reduced shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A.P. Moller-Maersk has linked the regional security situation to pressure on global fuel availability and logistics markets, noting that roughly 20% of global fuel passes through the strait.  

Kpler is a global trade intelligence and analytics company specialising in physical commodity flows and maritime data. Its commodities platform covers more than 40 commodity markets and tracks more than 36,000 vessels.  

Topics:

oil and gas sector

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