Black Sea port and vessel attacks drive Chicago wheat to three-year high

Chicago wheat futures have surged to their highest level in three years as attacks on Black Sea port infrastructure and commercial shipping disrupt grain exports from Russia and Ukraine, according to CME Group.

The most-traded Chicago Board of Trade contract has risen about 18% since the start of August. It settled 1.7% higher at $7.60¾ a bushel on 27 August after touching $7.67½, its highest level since July 2023. The contract had jumped by the daily limit of 45 cents, or 6.4%, a day earlier and extended gains on 28 August.

CME Group identified renewed strikes on Black Sea port infrastructure as a major driver of the rally, alongside unfavourable winter wheat sowing conditions and weaker US spring wheat crop ratings.

Ukraine’s grain exports fell to 539,000 tonnes between 1 and 21 August from 1.73m tonnes a year earlier, a decline of about 69%. Its main Black Sea ports previously handled about 90% of the country’s grain exports, increasing pressure on alternative Danube routes as port operations were disrupted.

As many as 70 vessels were waiting near Romania’s Sulina Canal. Avalon Shipping operations manager Katerina Kononenko put effective capacity for vessels bound for Ukrainian ports at two or three ships per day. A day of delay could cost as much as $8,000 per vessel.

Ukrainian agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said on 27 August that the country’s grain storage deficit could reach 11m tonnes this autumn.

Russian export infrastructure has also been disrupted. Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, with Black Sea and Sea of Azov terminals historically handling as much as 70% of its roughly 60m tonnes of annual grain exports. Cargoes could be diverted to Baltic, Caspian and Far Eastern ports as well as the Northern Sea Route.

Russian Grain Union representative Arkady Zlochevsky said moving shipments from southern ports to the Baltic would add $30 to $50 per tonne and replace, at best, only about half of the lost southern volumes.

Two vessels were scheduled to call at French ports to load wheat for Egypt, which sourced more than 80% of its wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine in the first half of 2026.

CME Group Inc is a US corporation that operates the CME, Chicago Board of Trade, New York Mercantile Exchange and Commodity Exchange designated contract markets.