Seaspan becomes first overseas owner to pay China P&I Club calls in yuan

Container shipowner Seaspan will pay P&I calls in renminbi for two 14,000-TEU newbuildings joining China P&I Club, becoming the first overseas shipowner to use RMB for new vessel entries with the Chinese mutual, according to China P&I Club.

The agreement was signed on 25 August at the club’s headquarters in Shanghai by Seaspan executive vice president and chief commercial officer Kun Li and China P&I Club deputy managing director Liu Yutong.

Seaspan chairman, president and chief executive Bing Chen attended the signing. The two containerships will enter the club for P&I cover, with membership calls settled in renminbi through a cross-border payment arrangement. The vessels were not identified and the value of the calls was not disclosed.

The agreement follows an October 2025 framework under which China P&I Club agreed to progressively provide cover for 24 Seaspan containership newbuildings scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028. The ships represent about 2.6m GT in total.

Seaspan has also expanded its use of Chinese currency in financing. In July, it issued a RMB1.5bn ($223.2m) three-year Panda bond carrying a 2.5% annual coupon. Orders reached 2.3 times the amount offered, making Seaspan the first international shipowner and operator to access China’s domestic Panda bond market.

Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. owns and operates containerships, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charters to major liner companies. As of 30 June 2026, its fleet stood at 247 vessels on a pro forma basis, including undelivered newbuildings, with about 2.5m TEU of capacity on a fully delivered basis.

China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association, known as China P&I Club, was founded in Beijing in 1984 with State Council approval and operates as a non-profit mutual marine insurer headquartered in Shanghai. As of February 2026, it had 218 members, 2,199 P&I-entered vessels and more than 104m GT of entered P&I tonnage.