Japan launches shipping tax review as it targets 450 Japanese-flagged ships

Japan has launched a review of its tax regime for ocean-going shipping as it seeks to strengthen the Japanese-flagged fleet while maintaining the international competitiveness of domestic operators, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The review forms part of Japan’s fiscal 2027 tax reform process and calls for the existing shipping tax framework to be examined from an economic-security perspective. No new tax rates or legislative changes have yet been decided.

Japan had 341 Japanese-flagged ships in 2025 against a policy target of about 450. International shipping carries 99.5% of Japan’s foreign trade by volume.

The government has highlighted the importance of maintaining sufficient Japanese-flagged tonnage because vessels registered in Japan are subject to Japanese jurisdiction.

The review covers a tax framework that includes Japan’s tonnage tax system, under which qualifying Japanese and quasi-Japanese ships are taxed on deemed profit rather than actual shipping profit.

The current application period runs through 31 March 2028. Separate tax concessions reduce registration tax to 0.2% for newly built qualifying ships and 0.35% for vessels brought back under the Japanese flag, compared with a statutory rate of 0.4%.

Those concessions, together with reduced fixed-asset taxation for international ships, are due to expire on 31 March 2027.

Japan began an expert-panel process in July to examine how the tax system can support both the availability of Japanese-flagged tonnage and the competitiveness of the country’s ocean-going shipping industry.

Japan’s merchant fleet carried about 59.8% of the country’s import and export cargo in 2024. Specific changes to the tax regime remain under consideration.