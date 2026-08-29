RINA says Mermaid hybrid system can save over 1,000 tonnes of fuel a year

Italian classification society RINA has detailed a hybrid ship propulsion system that it says could cut fuel consumption by more than 1,000 tonnes a year in some vessel applications, according to RINA.

The Mermaid concept combines a two-stroke main engine, shaft generator, propeller shaft clutch and battery energy storage system, allowing the main engine to provide both propulsion and onboard electrical power while reducing reliance on auxiliary engines.

In port, the clutch disconnects the propeller while the main engine continues to drive the shaft generator. Electricity can be used directly for onboard demand or to charge the batteries, which can later supply shipboard power.

RINA said the arrangement can reduce fuel consumption, emissions and operating costs by shifting more electricity generation to the main engine. The batteries can also provide additional power during critical operations.

“Mermaid was designed to work whatever the future brings. If the world changes, the ship is ready. If it does not, the economics still work,” said Antonios Trakakis, RINA’s Energy Transition Solutions Technical Director.

The fuel-agnostic concept is intended for tankers, bulk carriers and container ships and is being developed into a fully detailed design.

The Mermaid project was already publicly visible at Posidonia in June, when RINA included two approvals in principle linked to the concept in its event programme.

RINA traces its origins to a classification society founded in Genoa, Italy, in 1861. The group has more than 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries and is a founding member of the International Association of Classification Societies.