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2026 August 28   14:54

shipbuilding

NYK shipbuilder and Japanese partners plan unmanned vessel hub in Japan

Japanese ocean-tech company Oceanic Constellations, logistics group Sagami Transportation & Warehouse and NYK-owned shipbuilder Keihin Dock have signed an MoU to jointly study the establishment and operation of a development, construction and repair hub for unmanned marine vehicles in Yokosuka, Japan, according to Oceanic Constellations.  

The agreement was signed on 27 August and covers the proposed Yokosuka Constellations Center in the Nagaura port district of Taura Port Town in Kanagawa prefecture.  

The facility would support research and development, construction and repair, and operating services for unmanned surface vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles, including autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles.  

The partners plan to combine Sagami Transportation & Warehouse’s port logistics and local operating capabilities, Keihin Dock’s shipbuilding and repair expertise and Oceanic Constellations’ engineering, unmanned-vessel development and manufacturing know-how.  

Work under the MoU will include studying the establishment of the center, preparing joint proposals for commercialisation programmes and developing arrangements for joint operation of the facility.  

The project follows a Yokosuka City regulatory change issued on 25 August allowing facilities in Taura Port Town for research, development, construction, repair and operational services for unmanned marine vehicles.  

Oceanic Constellations and Sagami Transportation & Warehouse had already signed a strategic cooperation MoU on 16 June covering the transport and storage of unmanned craft, vessel chartering for sea trials and other port logistics.  

Keihin Dock and Oceanic Constellations also signed a joint demonstration agreement on 17 October 2025 to develop a mass-production system for small USVs using digital engineering at Keihin Dock’s Koyasu yard in Yokohama.  Oceanic Constellations was founded in Kamakura in November 2023 and is led by co-chief executives Mitsuaki Obata and Takuma Honda. The company has raised about JPY 4bn ($25.1m), employs about 50 people and has secured 22 patents related to marine swarm-control technology, with full-scale commercialisation targeted for 2027.  

Sagami Transportation & Warehouse, headed by president Minoru Suzuki, was founded in Yokosuka in 1886. Its activities include port transport, warehousing, trucking, maritime transport and customs services.  

Keihin Dock, headed by president Toshi Nakamura, was established in 1968 and operates shipbuilding and repair facilities at Koyasu in Yokohama and Oppama in Yokosuka, focusing on small and medium-sized vessels.  

Keihin Dock is wholly owned by Japan’s NYK Line, an international shipping group with businesses spanning liner, bulk, logistics and other maritime activities.

Topics:

NYK

autonomous shipping

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