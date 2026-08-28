Hanwha Engine wins $94m order from shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean

South Korean marine engine maker Hanwha Engine has secured a KRW128.94bn ($94.0m at current exchange rates) contract from shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean to supply engines for vessels under construction, according to a Hanwha Engine regulatory filing.

The order is equivalent to 9.4% of Hanwha Engine’s 2025 consolidated revenue of KRW1.371tn ($999.2m at current exchange rates).

The contract runs from 28 August 2026 to 8 October 2029, although the delivery timetable may change in line with the vessels’ construction schedules.

The filing valued the contract at about $93.4m using an exchange rate of KRW1,380.30 to the dollar on the signing date.

The deal covers domestic supply in South Korea. Payment terms comprise a 20% advance and the remaining 80% balance.

Hanwha Engine did not disclose the number or type of vessels involved, their owners or the specifications of the engines to be supplied.

Hanwha Engine Co Ltd was established in 1983 and joined Hanwha Group in 2024. Its activities include marine propulsion engines, lifecycle services and emissions-reduction systems. The company puts its share of the global low-speed marine engine market at about 20%.

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd operates the Geoje shipyard in South Korea. Its activities span commercial shipbuilding, offshore facilities and naval vessels, including LNG carriers, LPG carriers, crude oil tankers and container ships.