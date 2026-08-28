US port authority opens permanent Philadelphia cruise terminal

PhilaPort has formally opened a permanent cruise terminal in Philadelphia under a seven-year homeport agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings running to 31 March 2033, with the operation expected to generate nearly $300m in annual economic output across Pennsylvania, according to PhilaPort.

The ribbon-cutting took place on 27 August. The 16-acre terminal occupies the former Hog Island Dock Terminal Facility site in Tinicum Township, next to Philadelphia International Airport.

Cruise operations returned to Philadelphia in April after an absence of more than 15 years. The permanent terminal began handling passengers on 7 August, replacing the temporary passenger-processing arrangement used while construction continued.

The project cost increased by about 50% during construction to more than $60m, with prolonged subfreezing temperatures and icy conditions on the Delaware River among the factors behind the increase.

The berthing agreement runs from 15 April 2026 to 31 March 2033 and gives Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ brands exclusive homeport status in Philadelphia, with an initial commitment of 41 sailings a year.

PhilaPort expects the cruise operation to support about 2,185 direct and indirect jobs and generate nearly $300m in annual economic output across Pennsylvania. Earlier project estimates included about $108m in wages and $12m in state and local taxes.

Norwegian Jewel is due to sail from Philadelphia through 26 September 2026. Norwegian Pearl is scheduled to arrive in November for five- to 14-day voyages to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Canada and New England through April 2028. Norwegian Gem is due to begin seven-day Bermuda and Atlantic Coast itineraries from Philadelphia in summer 2028.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also announced $50,000 in community contributions, including $20,000 for the Tinicum Township fire department and $30,000 for three Boys & Girls Clubs in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-incorporated cruise holding company with principal executive offices in Miami. At 31 December 2025, it operated 34 ships with about 71,400 berths across Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

PhilaPort, formally the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, is an independent Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency responsible for publicly owned port facilities along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.