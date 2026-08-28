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2026 August 28   15:00

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CMA CGM and Chinese infrastructure group CCCC sign global ports and logistics pact

CMA CGM Group and China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue joint opportunities in port infrastructure, logistics, transport services, innovation and the energy transition, according to CMA CGM.  

The agreement covers potential projects in Africa, China and Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, combining CCCC’s infrastructure development and construction capabilities with CMA CGM’s shipping, terminal and logistics operations.  

The memorandum was signed by CMA CGM chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé and CCCC president Zhang Bingnan. 

The groups plan to examine integrated infrastructure and supply-chain projects, including logistics corridors, dry ports, container depots, warehouses and logistics platforms connecting ports with their hinterlands.  

CMA CGM and CCCC will also explore using CMA CGM and CEVA Logistics shipping and project-logistics services to support CCCC’s major international infrastructure projects.  

The agreement extends an existing relationship through CCCC subsidiary China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). CMA Terminals and CHEC are partners in the container terminal at Lekki Freeport Terminal in Nigeria and also cooperate at Kribi Container Terminal in Cameroon.  

Digitalisation and decarbonisation form another part of the planned cooperation. The groups will examine digital and artificial intelligence systems for more automated port terminals and inland logistics platforms, as well as renewable-energy projects and infrastructure supporting alternative fuels for ships, barges, trains and port equipment.  

CMA CGM Group is a Marseille-headquartered transport and logistics group operating in 184 countries. It employs 170,000 people, serves more than 420 ports across five continents with a fleet of over 700 vessels and carried more than 24m TEU in 2025.  

CEVA Logistics is a CMA CGM subsidiary operating 1,000 warehouses. It handled 15m shipments in 2025.  

CCCC is an infrastructure group whose activities include the development and construction of major infrastructure projects. CHEC is a CCCC subsidiary involved in international port infrastructure projects.  

CMA Terminals is part of CMA CGM’s terminal activities and is a partner with CHEC at Lekki Freeport Terminal in Nigeria.  

ZPMC has cooperated with CMA CGM since 2004 and has supplied port machinery for ports worldwide.

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CMA CGM

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