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2026 August 28   15:02

shipbuilding

Swedish, Norwegian and Canadian owners order four China-built tankers, taking Furetank series to 26 ships

Shipowners from Sweden, Norway and Canada have ordered four 17,999-dwt product tankers that will expand Furetank’s VINGA series to 26 vessels, according to Furetank.  

Two of the newbuildings will be owned by FureBear, the joint venture between Sweden’s Furetank and Canada’s Algoma Central Corporation.

Norwegian owner O.H. Meling has ordered its first VINGA tanker, while Sweden’s Älvtank is adding a fourth vessel after joining the original order delivered in 2018.  The four-ship order was unveiled during the naming of Fure Vasa, a newly built VINGA tanker that has arrived in Europe from China.  

“More than a decade after the first order, they remain the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly vessels in their class internationally,” Furetank chief executive Lars Höglund said.  

Älvtank chief executive Christian Nilsson said its three existing sister ships had “performed exceptionally well” and argued that operating a long series of identical vessels brought advantages for chartering, port calls and replacement capacity.  

O.H. Meling chief executive Olav H. Meling said the owner was renewing its fleet because its two existing intermediate tankers would soon pass the 20-year age limit for trading in the European tanker market.  Nilsson said intermediate tankers should retain a role as petrol and diesel volumes decline and lighter chemicals and biofuels take a larger share of cargo demand.

The VINGA design has 12 cargo tanks, allowing several smaller parcels to be handled at different terminals on the same voyage.  The ships will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China, for delivery between 2028 and 2029. They will join the Gothia Tanker Alliance, be commercially managed by Furetank Chartering and sail under the Swedish flag.  

Furetank said the 26-vessel VINGA series would represent almost one-fifth of Sweden’s merchant fleet, which currently stands at just over 105 vessels.  The ice-class 1A ships were developed by Furetank with FKAB Marine Design and are designed for dual-fuel operation on liquid biomethane, LNG or gasoil. They are also equipped for shore power and battery-hybrid operation. 

Furetank is a Swedish family-owned tanker shipping company based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago and has operated in the sector since the early 1950s.

Algoma Central Corporation is a Canadian marine transportation company and Furetank’s partner in FureBear.

O.H. Meling is a Norwegian shipowning company, while Älvtank is a Swedish tanker owner.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is the Chinese shipbuilding company constructing the vessels. Gothia Tanker Alliance is a commercial cooperation platform for small and intermediate product tankers, while Furetank Chartering handles commercial management for participating tonnage.

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