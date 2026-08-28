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2026 August 28   15:05

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Singapore and Brazil sign green shipping corridor pact to build alternative marine fuel chains

Singapore and Brazil have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor focused on alternative marine fuels and maritime digitalisation, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).  

The agreement was signed on 28 August 2026 by Singapore’s Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports Tomé Franca.  

The corridor will bring together Brazil’s renewable energy resources and production capabilities with Singapore’s role as the world’s largest bunkering port to support supply chains for zero- and near-zero greenhouse gas emission marine fuels.  

The two countries will also explore digital information exchanges aimed at improving maritime and port operations.  Singapore and Brazil plan to work with industry on the research, development and adoption of emerging maritime technologies and solutions, with the broader partnership covering maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation and more efficient international shipping.  

MPA was established in 1996 as Singapore’s maritime and port authority. Its responsibilities include port regulation and planning, representing Singapore internationally on maritime matters, and supporting maritime safety, security, environmental protection, digitalisation, decarbonisation, port operations and maritime workforce development.

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