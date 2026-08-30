Turkish navy frees hijacked cargo ship Lutuf off Somalia

Turkish naval forces and the Somali National Armed Forces freed the Turkish-owned, Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Lutuf after a 10-day anti-piracy operation off Somalia in which 14 pirates were killed and four boats destroyed, according to Somalia’s defence ministry.

The remaining pirates abandoned the vessel near Jifle in the Eyl district after sustained military pressure, allowing Somali and Turkish forces to secure the ship. Lutuf subsequently resumed its voyage.

Eight armed men had boarded the vessel near Somalia’s Puntland coast on 17 August and seized control of the bridge. Ten people were aboard the ship: six Indian seafarers, one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards. The six Indian nationals were confirmed safe while the vessel remained under pirate control.

Turkey’s national defence ministry had acknowledged its involvement in the case two days before the release, saying its Somalia task force was providing support to Somali authorities in coordination with Turkey’s foreign ministry.

Puntland’s security ministry disputes the federal government’s account. It denies that a Somali-Turkish military operation secured the release and alleges that the pirates left the ship after receiving a ransom.

Lutuf, IMO 9109134, is a 1995-built general cargo ship of about 1,401 dwt. Somalia’s defence ministry used the spelling Latuf in its statement. Turkey-based Polar Movement Shipping & Trading owns Lutuf and has also been identified with the vessels Munis and Serdar.