Turkey summons Ukraine envoy after drones strike two Turkish-operated ro-ros off Russia

Turkey summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye, Nariman Dzhelyalov, after two Cameroon-flagged, Turkish-operated ro-ro ships were attacked near Russia’s Black Sea port of Tuapse, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Lider Bordo Mavi was struck on 26 August while sailing from Samsun in Türkiye to Tuapse. Three drones hit the vessel, triggering a fire, with an initial assessment putting the number of injured crew members at five.

Lider Kocatepe was dispatched on 27 August to tow the damaged ro-ro and was itself targeted. The vessel sustained damage and returned to Samsun, where AIS tracking showed it moored on 28 August.

During the meeting with Dzhelyalov, Turkey stressed the “absolute need to ensure the safety of people, of assets, of navigation and of the environment in the Black Sea”.

The Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for drone attacks affecting Turkish commercial vessels to be treated as force majeure and urged state support for shipowners and cargo interests suffering losses.

Turkey-based Samsun Shipping Ltd is listed as manager of both vessels, which operate on the Samsun-Tuapse service.