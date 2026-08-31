Eight dead and 18 missing after Turkish ferry sinks off Cyprus with 267 aboard

Eight people have died and 18 remain missing after Turkish passenger ferry Filo Jet capsized and sank off Cyprus with 267 people on board, according to Turkey’s Interior Ministry.

The 40-metre Filo Denizcilik vessel, built in 2000, was sailing from Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Taşucu on 30 August when it began taking on water about four miles from Kyrenia. There were 259 passengers and eight crew members aboard.

The latest official count put the number rescued at 241, with eight confirmed dead and 18 still missing.

Filo Jet capsized while attempting to return towards Kyrenia and later sank in water about 514 metres deep.

The rescue operation involved Turkish Cypriot assets, five Turkish coastguard vessels, two coastguard helicopters and six Turkish naval units. Cyprus’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a distress signal from the ferry about five nautical miles north of Kyrenia.

“Search and rescue efforts will continue until the very end, until all people are reached,” Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman said. The cause of the casualty has not been established. Survivors alleged that water entered through the bow and raised concerns about the crew’s response, but those claims have not been proven. The captain and seven other crew members were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

A separate technical investigation is examining the ferry’s documentation, seaworthiness, port permissions and safety arrangements.

Filo Jet had undergone an inspection by Türk Loydu at Akdeniz shipyard about two months before the casualty. Investigators are seeking access to the vessel’s voyage data recorder to establish why it took on water and sank so quickly. Filo Denizcilik established a crisis team after the sinking and opened information lines for passengers’ relatives. Among those still missing were brothers Mustafa Demir, 33, and Mahmut Demir, 28, from Reyhanlı in Turkey’s Hatay province, and Nihat Pancar from the Samandağ district of Hatay.

No Russian citizens were among the confirmed dead or passengers who sought medical treatment, while the nationality of all those still missing had not been established.

Filo Denizcilik is a passenger and freight shipping operator serving routes between northern Cyprus and Turkey, with offices in Kyrenia, Taşucu, Mersin and Famagusta.

Türk Loydu is a Turkish classification and conformity-assessment organisation providing technical inspection and certification services to the maritime industry.