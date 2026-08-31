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2026 August 31   08:35

shipbuilding

Chinese offshore contractor Wison starts yard work on 90,000-bpd FPSO for Côte d’Ivoire

Chinese offshore contractor Wison New Energies has started yard activities on the newbuild FPSO for Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 development offshore Côte d’Ivoire, according to the release.  

Work started on 30 August, moving the $4bn development into the yard execution phase. Wison signed the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract with Eni and Altera Infrastructure in July.  

The FPSO will be built in China and is designed to process up to 90,000 barrels of oil per day, 160m cubic feet of gas per day and 80,000 barrels of produced water per day. It will have crude storage capacity of up to 1.4m barrels.  

The unit will be about 308 metres long, 57 metres wide and 29.8 metres deep, with a design life of at least 20 years. It is intended to operate in water depths of about 800 to 1,200 metres.  

Altera will own and operate the vessel under a fixed 15-year bareboat charter. Completion of the new FPSO is scheduled for mid-2028, although Eni chief operating officer Guido Brusco said in May that the timetable could potentially be accelerated by several months.  

Phase 3 was sanctioned in May by Eni, Petroci and Vitol. It is expected to lift Baleine production capacity from about 60,000 to 150,000 barrels of oil per day and gas output from 80m to 200m cubic feet per day.

All gas from the development is intended for Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic market.  Baleine lies about 70 kilometres offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Altera already operates the FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro on the field’s second development phase.  

Shanghai-headquartered Wison New Energies provides integrated EPCIC services for offshore energy projects, including FPSOs and floating LNG units, and has more than 2,400 employees and fabrication yards in Nantong and Qidong.

Eni is an Italian energy company. Altera Infrastructure is an offshore energy infrastructure owner and operator.

Petroci is Côte d’Ivoire’s national oil company, while Vitol is a commodities trading group.

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