Yemeni forces destroy Houthi bomb boat

Yemeni forces destroyed a Houthi remotely controlled explosive boat before it could be used to attack commercial shipping in the Red Sea, according to the Yemeni Armed Forces media centre.

The August 30 operation was carried out by Yemen’s Fifth Military Region after the craft was detected while preparing for an attack on merchant ships.

Video released by the armed forces showed the unmanned boat being targeted and destroyed.

Uncrewed surface vessels have previously been used against commercial ships in the Red Sea. The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned and operated bulk carrier Tutor was hit by one of the craft on June 12, 2024, suffering severe flooding and engine-room damage before later sinking. Tutor had 22 Filipino seafarers aboard. Twenty-one were evacuated, while one seafarer was lost in the attack.

In a separate operation on August 24, Yemeni naval forces intercepted a dhow south of the Hanish Islands carrying electrical and communications components that Yemeni authorities said were destined for the Houthis.